BFUJ secy gen: Journalists in Bangladesh denied basic labor rights

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Secretary General Kader Gani Chowdhury on Thursday said journalists in Bangladesh, though part of the labor force, are often denied the basic entitlements that other workers are enjoying.

“Most of the media organizations do not pay journalists according to the wage board. Yet the media outlets falsely claim that they are paying as per the wage board in order to obtain advertisements. The union must become active against these deceitful owners,” he said.

The journalist leader was addressing a May-day discussion, organized by the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), at the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) on Thursday.

Kader Gani said: “Modern civilization stands on the blood, sweat and labor of workers. Yet these workers are most neglected and deprived of recognition.”

“Every brick of our towering buildings is laid with the sweat of laborers. Even the iconic Taj Mahal was built by the toil of workers,” he said, highlighting the contradiction in a society that celebrates monuments built by workers but continues to marginalize them.

He also focused on the growing class divide, saying: “Today’s society is split between laborers and owners. Those who have money are considered as owners and those who don’t have money belong to working class but in real sense, both work for the society. Yet those who are owners don’t acknowledge this.”

With acting BFUJ President Obaidur Rahman Shaheen in the chair, senior journalists took part in the discussion.

Citing International Labour Organization (ILO) data, Chowdhury said that one worker dies in every 15 seconds due to workplace accidents or illness.

As a result, global economy is facing crisis causing a loss of 4% of its GDP each year.

Highlighting the situation in Bangladesh, he said 1,432 workers lost their lives and 502 were injured in workplace incidents in 2023 alone.

In the first two months of 2025, 213 workers have died in workplace incidents but employers did not stand by victims' families.