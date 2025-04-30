Speakers for swift passage of tobacco control law amendment

The Anti-Tobacco Teachers’ Forum, Mothers’ Forum, and Youth Forum have made a strong and urgent appeal for the immediate passage of the proposed amendment to the tobacco control law.

This demand was raised during a discussion meeting held on Saturday morning at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.

Speakers at the event highlighted the devastating impact of tobacco products and stressed that without passing this amendment quickly, it will be impossible to protect public health.

Snigdha Baul, deputy director, Bangladesh Accreditation Council, Ministry of Education attended the event as a special guest. Dr Khaleda Islam, convener of the Teachers’ Forum against tobacco, and Shibani Bhattacharjee, convener of the Mothers’ Forum against tobacco were also present in the meeting.

From the representatives of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs;Jannatul Ferdous, research officer was also present at the event.

Quoting alarming statistics, Shibani Bhattacharjee shared: “Every year in Bangladesh, around 38.4 million people are exposed to secondhand smoke. Among them, nearly half of adult smokers (49%) face exposure in restaurants, and 44% on public transport. Women and children are the worst affected. For women, secondhand smoke significantly increases the risks of miscarriage, stillbirth, heart disease, lung conditions, and cancer. For children, it causes breathing problems, asthma, stunts both physical and mental growth, and weakens immunity. In newborns, it can even lead to sudden death.

"So, to protect the health of women and children, ensuring a smoke-free environment is absolutely essential. We strongly urge the government to remove designated smoking zones from workplaces, restaurants, and public transportation and pass the proposed amendment without delay.”

Dr Khaleda Islam expressed grave concern about the growing tobacco use among the youth. “Nowadays, many young people are becoming addicted to tobacco, which is having a serious negative impact on their studies and mental well-being," she said.

She added: "According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey, 6.9% of Bangladeshi adolescents (aged 13–15) use tobacco in some form 9.2% among boys and 2.8% among girls. These numbers are alarming. Tobacco companies are now targeting the younger generation with new strategies, especially promoting e-cigarettes, which are extremely harmful and addictive. We demand strict legal actions to shield our youth from the dangers of e-cigarettes.”

Ashrafia Jannat, convener of the Youth Forum against tobacco, said: “The Global Adult Tobacco Survey shows that over 61,000 children in Bangladesh suffer from diseases caused by secondhand smoke. These shocking numbers show just how life saving a strong law can be. That’s why we, the youth, strongly urge the government that please don’t delay any further. Pass the amendment now to protect our future generations”

Nasrin Akter, project coordinator of Nari Maitree, presented the key points of the event.

She said: “Every day, 442 people die in Bangladesh due to tobacco-related causes. To stop this tragic loss of life, it is crucial to pass the proposed amendments to the Tobacco Control Law, developed by the Ministry of Health in alignment with the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC)."

The key proposed changes include:

Elimination of designated smoking areas.

A complete ban on the display of tobacco products.

Prohibition of single-stick cigarette sales, unpackaged and loose smokeless tobacco items.

A total ban on tobacco companies’ involvement in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

Increasing the size of pictorial health warnings on tobacco packaging from 50% to 90%.

Strong legal measures to protect young people from the harmful effects of e-cigarettes.

And lastly, Md Azizul Islam Tuhin—senior research and communications officer at the Center for Enterprise and Society (CES), University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), and an youth advocate at Nari Maitree—delivered a speech addressing the alarming dangers of tobacco use.

Tuhin highlighted how tobacco continues to pose a serious threat to public health, particularly targeting youth through strategic advertising and peer pressure.

He stressed that the fight against tobacco cannot be won through traditional methods alone. Instead, he called for innovative, fast-paced awareness strategies that truly resonate with today’s generation.

Recognizing that young people are the most active users of digital platforms, Tuhin urged advocates and organizations to harness the power of social media—such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube—to share concise, visually engaging content.

From short, impactful videos to trend-driven awareness campaigns, he believes these tools can play a critical role in capturing attention and spreading important messages quickly and widely.