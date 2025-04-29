Ceiling collapse at DU’s Mohsin Hall injures student, sparks fresh concerns

A resident student named Abdur Rahman Al Fahad was injured when plaster fell from the ceiling of room 255 at Haji Muhammad Muhsin Hall of Dhaka University (DU).

This incident took place around 8pm on Monday.

Haji Muhammad Muhsin Hall Provost Dr Md Serajul Islam told Dhaka Tribune that the budget for a new building in Haji Muhammad Muhsin Hall has been passed. He cited the DU vice-chancellor for the finalized announcement.

"We have been demanding a new building for Mohsin Hall since the Awami League government's time. But it has not been implemented yet."

The injured student Abdur Rahman Al Fahad told Dhaka Tribune that a part of the ceiling collapsed onto his foot while he was in the room, causing some injury.

"The hall administration has informed us that they will work on the foundation for a new building as soon as possible," he added.

He also stated that an engineering team from BUET declared this building uninhabitable back in 2014.

Hall authorities are thinking of initiatives such as turning off the allotment from the 2024-25 academic year. They will also shift students from the hazardous rooms to the vacant seats as soon as the master's students leave the hall.

As of now, the provost has initially instructed the chief engineers about how to renovate the hazardous rooms.

Dr Md Serajul Islam told Dhaka Tribune that the engineers will start working on Tuesday morning.

Students have been injured multiple times before when plaster fell from the ceiling in this hall, and they have repeatedly protested, demanding the construction of a new building for the hall.