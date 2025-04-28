Nur: Reforms agreed through dialogue must be implemented by current govt

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur on Monday said the reform proposals finalised through dialogue must be implemented by the current interim government, no matter what.

“At any cost, the reforms agreed upon through discussions must be implemented under this government,” he said while delivering his opening speech during a dialogue with the National Consensus Commission at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex.

A nine-member delegation of Gono Odhikar Parishad, led by Nur, joined the discussion that began at 10:15am with National Consensus Commission Vice Chairman Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

Nur said all parties must remain committed and strongly pursue the implementation of effective reforms in the greater interest of the country and the people.

“In the case of reforms, national interest and the country should be given priority over personal benefits or the interests of any party or group. This is our appeal to the commission,” he added.

He expressed the hope that the ongoing dialogue with the National Consensus Commission would mark an important chapter in Bangladesh’s future progress.

Nur said the country’s independence, sovereignty and democracy had been trampled over the past 16 years. “To ensure that no future ruler can follow such a path and put the country at risk by oppressing citizens, we want to implement effective reforms through the National Consensus Commission,” he said.

Consensus Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar and Dr Iftekharuzzaman were present at the discussion moderated by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider.

Gono Odhikar Parishad agreed with 127 of the 166 proposals made by the Commission, partially agreed with 23, and disagreed with 15.

On March 20 last, the Consensus Commission opened a series of talks with political parties to forge a national consensus on state reform initiatives.

The Commission has already held discussions with 19 political parties, including BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Commission was tasked with shaping a unified national stance on critical reforms.