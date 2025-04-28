Monday, April 28, 2025

Rains likely across country, temperature may drop

 Dimla in Rangpur recorded the highest rainfall at 86 millimeters over the past 24 hours

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 11:51 AM

Rain or thundershowers are likely across the country including Dhaka with a possibility of a drop in daytime and night temperatures, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

“Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued at 9am on Monday for the next 24 hours.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, it added.

The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy during this period.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Gopalganj, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jessore and  Patuakhali districts and it may abate.

The BMD also said an extension of a low-pressure area stretches from West Bengal across the southwestern part of Bangladesh to the North Bay.

On Sunday, the highest temperature recorded was 37.4°C in Jessore, while the lowest was 19°C in Rangpur.

Besides, Dimla in Rangpur recorded the highest rainfall at 86 millimeters over the past 24 hours.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
বাংলা হোমপেজ

