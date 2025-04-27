Moon sighting committee to meet on Monday

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Monday to review information regarding the appearance of the new moon for the holy month of Zilqad, the 11th month of the Islamic calendar, 1446 Hijri.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30pm at the meeting room of Ashkona Haji Camp, according to a press release.

Religious Affairs Adviser and President of the National Moon Sighting Committee Dr AFM Khalid Hossain, will preside over the meeting, the release said.

People are requested to inform the relevant district administrator or upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) by telephone or fax if the moon of the holy month of Zilqad is sighted anywhere in the country’s sky, it added.