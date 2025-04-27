Monday, April 28, 2025

Moon sighting committee to meet on Monday

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain will preside over the meeting

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 05:50 PM

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Monday to review information regarding the appearance of the new moon for the holy month of Zilqad, the 11th month of the Islamic calendar, 1446 Hijri.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30pm at the meeting room of Ashkona Haji Camp, according to a press release.

Religious Affairs Adviser and President of the National Moon Sighting Committee Dr AFM Khalid Hossain, will preside over the meeting, the release said.

People are requested to inform the relevant district administrator or upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) by telephone or fax if the moon of the holy month of Zilqad is sighted anywhere in the country’s sky, it added.

National Moon Sighting Committee, AFM Khalid Hossain
