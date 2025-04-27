Ganosamhati Andolon joins talks with Consensus Commission

Ganasamhati Andolon joined talks with the National Consensus Commission on Sunday morning.

The discussion began at 10:15am with National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

A 10-member delegation of Ganasamhati Andolon, led by its Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, participated in the discussion at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Consensus Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar and Dr Iftekharuzzaman were present at the discussion moderated by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider.

On March 20 last, the Consensus Commission opened a series of talks with political parties to forge a national consensus on state reform initiatives.

The commission has already held talks with 17 political parties, including BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP).

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Commission was tasked with shaping a unified national stance on critical reforms.