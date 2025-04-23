Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Parvez murder: Another suspect arrested in Chittagong

Earlier on Wednesday, the main accused in the case, Meheraj Islam, 19, was arrested from Gaibandha 

Md Mahathir Hasan, 20, the third named accused in the murder case. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 08:27 PM

Police have arrested another individual in connection with the murder of Zahidul Islam Parvez, a student of Primeasia University in Banani, Dhaka.

The arrestee is Md Mahathir Hasan, 20, the third named accused in the murder case, confirmed by Deputy Police Commissioner Muhammad Talebur Rahman (Media and Public Relations Division) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning from a residence in the Halishahar area of Chittagong, he added.

According to Banani police station sources, immediately after the murder case was filed, CCTV footage from the scene was reviewed.

Based on this, a raid was conducted around 12:15am on Monday in the Mohakhali Wireless Gate area and surrounding neighborhoods, leading to the arrests of three individuals: Md Al Kamal Sheikh alias Kamal, 19, Alvi Hossain Zunaid, 19, and Al Amin Sani, 19.

Additionally, the main accused in the case, Meheraj Islam, 19, was arrested on Wednesday from Gaibandha by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Earlier, another suspect, Hridoy Miazi, 23, was arrested from Comilla in connection with the same incident.

Topics:

arrestedDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
Read More

DMP urges all not to obstruct traffic by blocking roads

HC stays DMP order requiring permission for arrests in uprising cases

Task force gets 6 more months to probe Sagar-Runi murder

DMP: Sagar-Runi murder case documents not burnt

Autorickshaw drivers protest ban in Gulshan, bikers attacked

Pilot project begins for safe pedestrian crossings in Dhaka

Latest News

Nunes: UCL spot would be Premier League trophy for City

Rohit, Boult star as Mumbai surge into top four

Swiatek glad for expectations ahead of Madrid title defence

Arsenal lack energy in Palace draw as Liverpool prepare to seal title

Real win at Getafe to keep LaLiga title hopes alive

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x