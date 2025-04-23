Parvez murder: Another suspect arrested in Chittagong

Police have arrested another individual in connection with the murder of Zahidul Islam Parvez, a student of Primeasia University in Banani, Dhaka.

The arrestee is Md Mahathir Hasan, 20, the third named accused in the murder case, confirmed by Deputy Police Commissioner Muhammad Talebur Rahman (Media and Public Relations Division) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning from a residence in the Halishahar area of Chittagong, he added.

According to Banani police station sources, immediately after the murder case was filed, CCTV footage from the scene was reviewed.

Based on this, a raid was conducted around 12:15am on Monday in the Mohakhali Wireless Gate area and surrounding neighborhoods, leading to the arrests of three individuals: Md Al Kamal Sheikh alias Kamal, 19, Alvi Hossain Zunaid, 19, and Al Amin Sani, 19.

Additionally, the main accused in the case, Meheraj Islam, 19, was arrested on Wednesday from Gaibandha by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Earlier, another suspect, Hridoy Miazi, 23, was arrested from Comilla in connection with the same incident.