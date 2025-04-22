Rains likely in six divisions, including Dhaka

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers in six divisions, including the Dhaka division of the country, in 24 hours commencing 9am on Tuesday.

“Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chittagong divisions,” said a met office update.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, according to the BMD.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, reads it.

The country’s highest temperature 35.5°C was recorded in Rajshahi over the past 24 hours till 6pm on Monday while the lowest temperature 21.2°C was recorded in Bandarban till 6am on Tuesday.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. A seasonal low lies over South Bay.