BNP holds third meeting with National Consensus Commission

The third round of talks between the BNP delegation and the National Consensus Commission is currently taking place at the LD Hall of the National Parliament.

The meeting began at 11:15am on Tuesday, with BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed leading the delegation.

Representing the National Consensus Commission at the meeting are Vice President Professor Ali Riaz, members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, and others.

Earlier, the first and second rounds of discussions were held on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

These meetings featured detailed discussions on proposals submitted by various commissions, including those on constitutional reform, electoral reform, police reform, judicial reform, anti-corruption measures, and public administration reform.