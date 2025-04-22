Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BNP holds third meeting with National Consensus Commission

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed leads the delegation

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 12:01 PM

The third round of talks between the BNP delegation and the National Consensus Commission is currently taking place at the LD Hall of the National Parliament.

The meeting began at 11:15am on Tuesday, with BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed leading the delegation.

Representing the National Consensus Commission at the meeting are Vice President Professor Ali Riaz, members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, and others.

Earlier, the first and second rounds of discussions were held on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

These meetings featured detailed discussions on proposals submitted by various commissions, including those on constitutional reform, electoral reform, police reform, judicial reform, anti-corruption measures, and public administration reform.

Topics:

BNP
Read More

BNP opposes two-term cap on PM during meeting with consensus commission

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Khasru: Election possible before December

BNP opposes change to constitutional name of state

Future of Bangladesh lies with its people, not foreign powers, says Fakhrul

Fakhrul hopes Dr Yunus to succeed in bringing positive changes

Latest News

Martyred Intellectuals Memorial being renovated, not demolished, authorities clarify

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x