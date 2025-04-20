Evidence of enforced disappearances found in Uttara, Agargaon, Kochukhet

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has reported finding strong evidence of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in various locations, particularly at the RAB-1 headquarters in Uttara, the RAB-2 Crime Prevention Company (CPC) in Agargaon, and the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC) at Kochukhet in Dhaka Cantonment.

ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam shared these findings during a hearing on a case filed over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings that occurred over the past 15 years.

“We have so far received 800 to 900 allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Of those, around 300 victims were killed. The investigation into approximately 200 of these allegations is nearing completion. We need more time to submit the probe report,” he said, while requesting an extension of two months.

Following the plea, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, chairman of the three-member tribunal panel, set June 24 as the new deadline for submitting the investigation report.

Earlier, on January 6, the ICT issued arrest warrants against 11 individuals, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her former defence adviser Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, in connection with the case.

On February 12, the tribunal showed Major General (sacked) Ziaul Ahsan, former director of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), as arrested in the case.

He was produced before the tribunal on Sunday for the hearing.