4 held over sexually harassing minor girl on Cox’s Bazar beach

Such incidents are never acceptable at tourist destinations, say police

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 10:34 AM

Tourist police have arrested four people for sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl at Sugandha Point of Cox’s Bazar sea beach on Saturday afternoon.

The arrestees are Zahed, 22, Sami, 23, Zainal, 24, and Md Jashed Hossain Jewel – all hailing from Kadolpur village under Rauzan police station in Chittagong.

According to police, the incident took place when a group of young men approached the girl, offering to take her photo.

After taking the photo, one of them made an inappropriate proposal.

The girl then informed her family about the incident.

When the family members protested, the accused reportedly physically assaulted them.

Locals rushed to the spot and managed to catch one of the suspects and handed him over to police.

Later, based on the complaint from the victim’s family, tourist police detained the rest.

Apel Mahmud, additional DIG of the Tourist Police’s Cox’s Bazar Region, said such incidents are never acceptable at tourist destinations.

He also said that legal proceedings against the arrestees are currently underway.

Topics:

Sexual HarassmentCox's Bazar
