Sunday, May 26, 2024

Cyclone Remal: Biman suspends Cox's Bazar bound flights Sunday

  • Flights of BG395 and BG391 to Kolkata will remain suspended
  • Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar sea ports asked to hoist danger signal no 6 
File image of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 May 2024, 09:57 AM

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the suspension of its flights to Cox's Bazar for Sunday due to Cyclonic storm Remal.

Besides, flights of BG395 and BG391 to Kolkata will remain suspended on Sunday and Monday, respectively, said Bosra Islam, general manager of the Public Relations Wing of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist danger signal no 7 and danger signal no 6 for Cox's Bazar and Chittagong seaports.

According to the BMD, the deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved northwards, and intensified into a cyclonic storm "Remal" over northwest Bay and adjoining area on Saturday evening.

 

Biman Bangladesh AirlinesFlights cancelledCyclone Remal
