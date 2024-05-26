Sunday, May 26, 2024

Cyclone Remal: Chittagong Port Authority issues alert 3

  • All types of lighter vessels are being evacuated to a safer place
  • The unloading of goods at outer anchorage and jetty suspended
  • The ships were sent to the sea from the jetty
File image of Chittagong port. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 May 2024, 12:09 AM

The Chittagong Port Authority on Saturday issued its own “Alert No 3” as cyclonic storm Remal is brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

The decision was taken as part of advance preparations to protect the port from possible damages by Cyclone Remal, its Secretary Omar Faruq said on Saturday night.

All types of lighter vessels are being evacuated to a safer place and asked them to remain alert, he said.

Besides, the unloading of goods at outer anchorage and jetty was suspended and the ships were sent to the sea from the jetty.

An emergency meeting has been called on Sunday morning, he said, adding that they will further issue their own alert following the instructions of the met office.

Azizur Rahman, director general of the Meteorological Department, said that 'Remal' may turn into a super cyclone by Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Met Office asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist danger Signal 7 and danger Signal 6 for Cox's Bazar and Chittagong seaports.

Besides, the deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved northwards, and intensified into a cyclonic storm "Remal" over northwest Bay and adjoining area on Saturday evening, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Topics:

Chittagong PortCyclone Remal
