Fire service opens monitoring cell to face cyclone Remal

The fire service opened a monitoring cell centrally at its headquarters in Dhaka to coordinate all activities of Cyclonic storm "Remal".

In-charge of media cell at Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters Shahjahan Sikder told BSS on Saturday.

Besides, Khulna, Chittagong and Barisal divisional control rooms are monitoring the update of the Remal round-the-clock, he said.

He said as per the instructions of Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, all officers and employees of all the fire stations in the coastal areas have been canceled and kept vigilant.

Firefighting, search and rescue, first aid and water rescue teams are kept ready at each fire station to deal with emergency situations in disaster-prone areas, he added.

People can also take shelter in coastal fire stations if necessary, Shahjahan Sikder said, adding that Fire service monitoring cell, central control room and all departmental control rooms will be engaged in gathering news round-the-clock.

All are requested to call their nearest fire station, divisional control room, central control room hotline number 16163 or central monitoring cell emergency mobile number 01730336699 for any urgent need.