Hajj 2024: 41,446 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

A total of 41,446 Bangladeshi pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia since the start of the Hajj flight till Friday.

This information was released on the Bangladesh Hajj Management Portal on Saturday.

According to the information received, of the 41,446 pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia by Friday, 3,747 were from government management, and 37,699 were from private management.

So far, 104 flights have been operated to Saudi Arabia, 48 of which were operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 34 by Saudia Airlines, and Flynas airlines 22.

This year's Hajj will be held on June 16. The number of agencies associated with Hajj activities approved by the Ministry of Religious Affairs is 259.

The first flight with pilgrims to Saudi Arabia left on May 9. Hajj flights will continue until June 10. After the Hajj, the return flight will start on June 20 and end on July 22.