Maritime ports advised to hoist distant cautionary signal 1

The well-marked low over west central Bay and adjoining southwest Bay has moved northeast-wards and concentrated into a depression over east central Bay and adjoining west central Bay.

It was centred about 870km south-southwest of Chittagong port, 805km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 825km south of Mongla port and 790km south of Payra port at 6am on Friday.

It is likely to intensify and move northeast-ward further, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) in a special weather bulletin signed by meteorologist Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik on Friday morning.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 44km of the depression centre is about 40kph rising to 50 kph in gusts or squalls; the sea will remain moderate near the depression centre, it reads.

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal no 1, according to the BMD bulletin.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.