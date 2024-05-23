Where will it rain in Bangladesh on Thursday?

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over two divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country", according to the met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am on Thursday.

A mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Madaripur, Gopalganj, Sylhet, Chittagong, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Bandarban, Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Khepupara and Bhola and it may continue.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 37.8°C at Sitakunda and the minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 23.4°C at Bogra.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am on Thursday was recorded 80 millimeters(mm) at Bogra.

The low-pressure area over Southwest Bay and adjoining area now lies over West central Bay and adjoining Southwest Bay. It is likely to intensify further.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion the discomfort may increase.

The sun sets on Thursday at 6:38pm and rises on Saturday at 5:12am in the capital.