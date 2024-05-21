Hajj 2024: 32,719 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

A total of 32,719 Bangladeshi pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia since the start of the Hajj flight till Monday.

This information was released on the Bangladesh Haj Management Portal on Tuesday.

According to the information received, of the 32,719 pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia by Monday, 3,747 were from government management, and 28,972 were from private management.

So far, 82 flights have been operated to Saudi Arabia, 36 of which were operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 26 by Saudi Airlines, and 20 by Flynas Airlines.

This year's Hajj will be held on June 16. The number of agencies associated with Hajj activities approved by the Ministry of Religious Affairs is 259.

The first flight with pilgrims to Saudi Arabia left on May 9. Hajj flights will continue until June 10. After the Hajj, the return flight will start on June 20 and end on July 22.