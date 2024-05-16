Thursday, May 16, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Chhatra League holds rally at DU marking PM Hasina's homecoming day

  • 44th homecoming day on Friday
  • Thousands of people attended the rally 
Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League speak at a rally marking Sheikh Hasina's 44th homecoming day on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 May 2024, 07:31 PM

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, on Thursday, brought out a rally to commemorate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 44th homecoming day. 

Chhatra League leaders and activists, led by President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan started the program in the Dhaka University area near the Modhur Canteen. 

Addressing the rally, Saddam Hussain said: "Sheikh Hasina has made a comeback ignoring the bloodshed of the military rulers and has written the story of the victory of Bangladesh.”

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the cultural development and employment opportunities of the people of Bangladesh have increased.

Sheikh Wali Asif Enan said: “Standing at the base of this Raju Sculpture, Sheikh Hasina called for the anti-military movement. Today, the satellite is rotating in space because Sheikh Hasina returned.”

The event was attended by thousands of leaders and activists from several colleges and universities in Dhaka, including Eden Mohila College, Government Bangla College, Tejgaon College, and others.

Dhaka University-unit Chhatra League president Mazharul Kabir Shayon, General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, Dhaka City South Chhatra League President Rajibul Islam Bappi and General Secretary Sajal Kundu, Dhaka City North Chhatra League General Secretary Sagor Ahmed Shamim, among others, attended the rally. 

The 44th homecoming day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to be observed on Friday. 
 
On May 17, 1981, she returned to the country after a long exile.
 
Boarding on an aircraft of the Indian Airlines, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina reached the then Kurmitola Airport in Dhaka from the Indian capital of New Delhi via Kolkata at 4:30pm on that day.
 
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975 and his two daughters-- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana --- luckily escaped the brutal assassination as they stayed abroad.

Sheikh HasinaChhatra LeagueHomecoming Day
