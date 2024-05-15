Zaheed Sabur, the Bangladeshi mastermind behind Google's Gemini app

Zaheed Sabur, a Bangladeshi national, is the driving force behind the Google Gemini app, formerly named Bard.

Sharing his journey as the app's engineering lead, Zaheed took to Facebook to express his pride.

He wrote: “Those who watched the Google I/O event today must know what Gemini is. Google's Gemini mobile app was developed by my team and I am its engineering lead. There's still a lot of work to be done, but the amount of work that has gone into getting to this point is all worth it.

…I deeply believe that this work will benefit many people in many ways over time. I don't know of any greater meaning behind anything in life. Much love and gratitude to all those who have prayed for me for this opportunity and achievement.”

Zaheed was born in Saudi Arabia where his father used to teach at King Faisal University.

At the age of eight, he along with his family returned to Bangladesh. He is a resident of Patuakhali.

Zaheed graduated from American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) in pursuit of becoming an engineer.

He has completed his graduation from the university with a CGPA 4, making a record in the university’s history.

Zaheed started his career as a software engineer at Google's backend system development project in 2007 at India’s Bangalore office, and six months later in the California office.

Later in 2019, he was promoted to principal engineer and director at Google’s Zurich office.

What is Gemini?

Gemini is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot.

With the Gemini mobile app users can directly access Google’s best family of AI models.

It can help users with writing, brainstorming, learning, generating images and more.