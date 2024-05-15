Dengue: 3 patients die, 21 hospitalized in a day

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 32 this year.

During the period, 21 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, eleven patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city, while the rest were outside the capital.

Currently, 136 patients are receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,545 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries last year.

Last year’s September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.