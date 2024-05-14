Nanak urges India to lift anti-dumping duty on jute products

Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak on Tuesday requested India to lift anti-dumping duty on jute products.

He made the request when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on him at his office at the secretariat here, a press release said.

Textiles and Jute Secretary Md Abdur Rauf, Director General of the Department of Textiles Md Nuruzzaman, Executive Director of Jute Diversification Promotion Centre (JDPC) Syeda Farhana Kawnine, Political Counsellor of Indian Embassy in Dhaka Pawan Badhe and First Secretary at High Commission of India in Dhaka Pratik Negi were present on the occasion, the release added.

The minister called for increasing mutual cooperation in silk industry, saying that Bangladesh Silk Development Board and Central Silk Board of India could work together for the overall development of silk products.

While taking to the media after the meeting with the Indian envoy, Nanak said that various bilateral issues, including easing India’s visa process, were discussed in the meeting.

India has shown keen interest to invest in three jute mills in Bangladesh, he added.

About BNP, the Awami League leader said BNP has no chance to gain political advantage over the issue of boycotting Indian products.

“If the prices of vegetables are lower in our country after bringing them from India, people will buy those. Politics does not stand with business relations. BNP will not succeed in this kind of campaign,” he added.

Replying to another query over the visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, he said Lu is visiting Dhaka to strengthen relations with the government.

The government's relationship with the United States has always been good, he mentioned.