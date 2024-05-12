PM Hasina: Bangladesh welcomes AI, but with protective measures

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Bangladesh welcomes Artificial Intelligence (AI), but it has to take some protective measurers.

“We welcome Artificial Intelligence, but we have to take some protection measurers through enacting laws preventing its misuses,” she said.

The prime minister said this while Archbishop Kevin S Randall, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Bangladesh, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina’s speech writer, M Nazrul Islam, briefed reporters after the call on.

He said that the prime minister mentioned that Bangladesh is a country of religious harmony where Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists are living peacefully.

“We celebrate our festivals all together,” she said.

The archbishop appreciated Bangladesh’s stance and steps taken on climate change and Rohingya issues.