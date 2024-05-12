Over 11,000 Hajj aspirants face visa uncertainty as deadline expires

As the deadline to apply for Hajj visas concluded Saturday night, uncertainty looms for over 11,000 pilgrims from Bangladesh who have yet to secure their visas.

This situation makes their participation uncertain in this year’s Hajj, scheduled for June 16, contingent on moon sighting.

As of Sunday, the latest figures revealed that 72,138 individuals had successfully obtained their Saudi visas, with an additional 259 currently in the visa printing process.

However, this leaves precisely 11,167 applicants in limbo, with their chances of attending the Hajj in jeopardy unless the Saudi government grants another extension.

In response to the crisis, Minister of Religious Affairs Faridul Haq Khan has formally requested a third extension from the Saudi authorities to accommodate the backlog.

Echoing this sentiment, Md A Hamid Zamadder, secretary to the ministry, expressed optimism last night, said: “We remain in constant communication with our counterparts in the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. We are hopeful for an extension in the visa application period.”

Zamadder also noted that other countries, including India and Indonesia, are facing similar issues, which might influence Saudi Arabia to extend the visa deadline.

Despite the government’s efforts, issues with local Hajj agencies have compounded the problem. These agencies have reportedly failed to secure accommodations in Saudi Arabia, a prerequisite for visa approval, leading to last-minute scrambles and heightened uncertainty.

The agencies are now racing against time, trying to secure housing at lower rates, which has delayed visa processing.

As of now, 11,017 Bangladeshi pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia, with a total of 85,257 expected to perform Hajj under both government and private management.

The first batch of pilgrims departed on May 9, with flights scheduled to continue until June 10. Upon completion of Hajj, return flights are slated from June 20 through July 22.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether the remaining applicants can fulfill their spiritual journey, as the ministry awaits a definitive response on the visa extension issue, expected by Monday.