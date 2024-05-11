Home Minister: Extended form of Road Transport Act likely to be passed in parliament

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said the Road Transport Act with an extended form by bringing some changes is likely to be passed in the National Parliament.

"The Road Transport Act will be passed in the House with bringing some changes in its rules . . . the area of this act has been proposed to extend, " the home minister told the meeting of Narapod Sarak Chai (we want safe road) as the chief guest at the 10th Grand Conference at Shilpakala Academy in the capital on Saturday.

Terming the frequent road mishaps as national issue in the country, he mentioned that the majority accidents which occurred in the last 15 days were a result of faulty vehicles.

The home minister called for implementing comprehensive measures to prevent road accidents and highlighted various factors contributing to such incidents.

These factors include: the lack of awareness among passengers and pedestrians, inadequate training among drivers, uses of cell phones while driving vehicles, unplanned roads, insufficient overpasses and non-compliance with traffic regulations.

The government is actively working to address the root causes of road accidents, he pointed out.

About the annulment of previous act, the home minister said in the revised law, the responsibilities of drivers, their assistants, vehicle owners and different transport agencies have been thoroughly outlined.

"We have clearly defined who will be accountable for the accidents and how they will be penalized. The provisions of the Act have been broadened," he added.

Conference Celebration Committee member secretary Quayum Khan presented the obituary motion while association's Secretary General SM Azad Hossain conducted the program.