Road crashes claim 11 lives in 7 districts

At least eleven people were killed and four others injured in road accidents in Faridpur, Comilla, Gazipur, Dinajpur, Narsingdi, Chittagong and Sylhet districts on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Among the deceased, two each died in Faridpur, Gazipur, Narshingdi and Dinajpur districts while one each in Comilla, Chittagong and Sylhet districts.

In Faridpur, two people died in separate road accidents in Bhanga upazila’s Hamirdi and Sadardi areas.

An unidentified man was killed in a clash involving a truck and a motorcycle around 11:30am.

He was taken to the upazila health complex where duty doctor declared him dead.

In another accident, an unidentified woman was killed as a car hit an easybike at Sadardi area around 8:30 am. She was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) where the duty doctor declared her dead.

Khairul Anam, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Highway police station, confirmed the incidents.

In Comilla, a truck driver died after his truck hit a car from behind at Chauddagram upazila early Saturday.

The accident occurred around 3am at the Dhaka-Chittagong highway, said SM Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Miabazar Highway police station.

The deceased, Sagar, 35, died on the spot.

His body was recovered and will be handed over to his family after legal procedures, added the OC.

In Dinajpur, a tank lorry ploughed into a roadside shop at Kauga intersection in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur district early Saturday, leaving two people dead.

The deceased were identified as Azhar Ali, 60, a security guard of Biswanathpur village and Rana, 25, of Kauga village in the upazila.

The accident occurred around 5:15am when the tank lorry ploughed into a tea shop, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured, said Farid Hossain, in-charge of Kotwali police station.

The injured was taken to M Abdur Rahim Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police also arrested the driver of the tank lorry and his helper.

In Narsingdi, two people died, and three others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and microbus in front of Dream Holiday Park in Choitab of Panchdona upazila of Narsingdi district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Salam, 43, a microbus driver, Piyal, 26.

The accident occurred around 5am when the bus of Hanif Paribahan crashed into the Sylhet-bound microbus, leaving two people dead on the spot and three others injured, said Ilias Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Itakhola Highway police station.

The injured were taken to Narsingdi district hospital.

In Gazipur, two people died as a pick-up van hit a motorbike on the Dhaka-Tangail highway at Kodda Bymile in Gazipur intersection on Friday night.

AKm Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari police station, said the deceased were Monjur Hossain, 41, a Jhut trader and Hasan, 40 of Konabari area.

In Chittagong, a motorcyclist was killed and another injured when a covered van hit the motorbike at Nimtala Biswa Road in Port upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was Rahul Saha, 28 of Sitakunda upazila, said Manjurul Quader, officer-in-charge of Port police station.

Injured Arpita Saha was taken to a local hospital.

In Sylhet, a Qatar returnee was killed in a head-on collision between a motorbike and CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Jointapur upazila of Sylhet district on Friday night.

The accident occurred around 11pm when the CNG auto-rickshaw hit his motorbike, leaving Yeasir Arafat, 18, son of Abdus Shukkur of the upazila, injured, said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jointapur Model police station.

He died while undergoing treatment at Osmani Medical College Hospital.