How to check SSC exam results

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams for 2024 will be published on Sunday.

After the official release of the results, the students can check their scores through the website of the Education Board and via text message services.

On the mentioned website, the students have to enter their roll number, registration number, exam subject name, year, and education board name.

Then they have to click the submit button to know their results.

To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type SSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222.

For Dakhil exams, one must type: "DAKHIL <space> first three letters of the respective board <space> roll number <space> 2024," into a message and send it to 16222.

The results would be sent via text message to the student's number.

Educational institutions can also download their results from https://dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd by putting in the EIIN number of the institution.

The SSC and equivalent exams for 2024 started on February 15. Some 2,024,192 students appeared in the examinations under eleven education boards.

This year's SSC and equivalent written exams concluded on March 12. The practical exams ended on March 20.