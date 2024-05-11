PM: Not only the wealthy, rickshaw pullers and day labourers should be living in flats too

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her desire for inclusive housing development in Bangladesh, emphasizing that not only the wealthy should live in flats but also rickshaw pullers, daily labourers, and ordinary working people.

She shared these views on Saturday while speaking at the 61st convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) held at its premises in Dhaka.

The prime minister highlighted ongoing government initiatives aimed at providing flats for slum dwellers and low-income groups, including those traditionally marginalized such as sweepers, Harijans, and Dalits.

She mentioned that construction projects had already commenced to enable these communities to live healthy, dignified lives affordably.

Highlighting construction of houses for the landless and homeless under the Ashrayan project, the prime minister said that 334 upazilas of 21 districts have been declared free of landless and homeless families.

“Not even a single family in Bangladesh will be landless or homeless, that is our goal,” she said.

The prime minister also spoke about leveraging the intellectual power of the people to build the nation and underscored the importance of embracing modern technologies, such as satellites and nuclear power, to avoid being left behind.

“It doesn't matter what this or that group says. My concern is whether people of my country are doing well, whether they are improving, whether their fate is changing,” the PM said.

In her speech, Sheikh Hasina reflected on the development achievements of her administration over the past 15 years, including significant increases in per capita income and the purchasing power of grassroots populations.

The prime minister affirmed her government's continued dedication to improving the lives of all Bangladeshis and advancing the country’s development agenda.