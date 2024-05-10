Rain likely over 8 divisions including Dhaka Saturday

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over five divisions including Dhaka and at a few places over other three divisions.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with hails at isolated places,” said a met office forecast for the next 72 hours begins from 9am on Saturday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 35.3° at Mongla district and minimum temperature 21.5° was recorded jointly at Faridpur and Rangpur districts.

Trough westerly low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay.