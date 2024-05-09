Thursday, May 09, 2024

Protest before US Embassy in solidarity with 'Free Palestine Movement'

  • The police set up a barricade on the road before the embassy
  • A program is held on street 
The image shows a glimpse of protest staged by students of different universities in front of the embassy of the United States in Dhaka on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 09:27 PM

A group of students from different universities held a protest program in front of the embassy of the United States in the capital protesting the brutal attacks by Israeli forces in Gaza and demanding the Independence of Palestine.

They also demanded a permanent ceasefire.

Around 250 students and university teachers joined the protest program with various banners and placards in favour of Palestine.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the embassy on Thursday morning.

The police blocked the road when the students marched towards the US embassy in front of Suvastu Tower to hold the program.

The image shows police barricading the protest program staged by students of different universities in front of the embassy of the United States in Dhaka on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/ Dhaka Tribune

The police set up a barricade on the road before the embassy.

After the police intervention, the students took a stand on the road. Later, they held a program on the street.

A cultural event was held there later. Beginning at 11am, it lasted till 12.30pm.

The protesting students chanted slogans in support of Palestine.

They said that the United States speaks of democracy and human rights throughout the world but actively supports Israeli genocide in Palestine. The world’s people do not believe them today.

“We demand immediate and effective action to stop the genocide in Palestine. In solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, we will stand by them with our utmost strength in the struggle for the liberation of people in any part of the world,” said the students.

One of the organizers of this protest is Dr Nagesh Rao, Associate Professor of English at Independent University of Bangladesh (IUB), who is a US citizen living and teaching in Dhaka.

He told Dhaka Tribune: "We hope our message will reach the officials behind the walls of the embassy. The whole world is watching as the US supplies arms, funds and provides diplomatic cover for an ongoing genocide.”

“It was started by a group of students from different campuses, and one of them asked me to speak. The aim was to send a message to the US against its support of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and against the suppression of student protests at home.”

The image shows a glimpse of protest staged by students of different universities in front of the embassy of the United States in Dhaka on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/ Dhaka Tribune

Speakers at the rally said: "In Palestine, about 36,000 people have been killed so far in the Israeli genocide. The United States has actively participated in this genocide, both politically and financially. People of the whole world today took to the streets to protest this genocide. Even in American universities, students have staged the largest resistance in history demanding an end to the genocide in Palestine. An unprecedented police operation was conducted to suppress that movement.”

They claimed that when the people of the whole world are protesting against the genocide in Palestine, the Bangladesh government is preventing the students’ rally from reaching the US embassy.

“We strongly condemn and protest this incident. The people of Bangladesh are in solidarity with the liberation struggle of the people of Palestine. We will continue our protest on behalf of the Palestinian people."

Author Rahnuma Ahmed, Journalist Saydia Gulrukh Kamal, Professor Navine Murshid, a teacher of Department of Political Science at Colgate University, Taslima Akhter, acting President and founder of Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity, among others, took part in the rally.

The organizers said that they have been continuing this protest movement since October last year.

Besides, students at different universities across the country have expressed solidarity with them and participated in the movement from their respective places.

