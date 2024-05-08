BMD: Rain lashes Bangladesh, more downpour expected Wednesday

After reeling under sweltering heatwave since the onset of the summer, Bangladesh experiencing rain for three consecutive days, bringing much needed respites from uncomfortable hot weather.

"Bangladesh including Khulna and Rajshahi division are witnessing rainfall with thunderstorms. We are predicting more rains may occur across the country, Tariful Newaz Kabir, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) told BSS on Wednesday morning.

Referring to latest update data of BMD, he said the country will witness moderate to heavy rainfall with thundershower till next week.

The long-awaited rainfall has brought great relief for the people, particularly working-class segment of population including day laborers, the meteorologist said adding the longest spell of heatwave beaching all-time record in the history of Bangladesh severely affected life and livelihoods of the working-class people.

"Finally, we have got much needed relief from deadly heatwave ... analyzing different indexes of long-term weather, Bangladesh will not face extreme heatwave event like previous month of April which saw record-breaking heatwave 28 days, except only two days of the entire month did not witness heatwave," Kabir added.

"Severe heatwave is unlikely to sweep over the country . . . but moderate to light heatwave may prevail in southwestern and northwestern regions of the country from mid-May," Omar Faruq, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), told BSS on Tuesday.

He said the entire country may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall along with nor’wester till May 14, meaning temperature will continue to fall during the period.

On April 26, Bangladesh set all-time heatwave record as the Met Office recorded 24 days of heatwave breaching previous 23 days of heatwave in 2019.

"Twenty-three days of heatwave were logged during two months of April and May in 2019, which were considered the prolonged heatwave in the history of the country. But the April alone crossed the grim milestone setting new record of heatwave days," BMD meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik said.

Explaining the three key indexes of hot weather – heatwave, severe heatwave and very severe heatwave, the BMD meteorologist said: "We consider temperatures above 36°C for at least two consecutive days as heatwave while temperatures between 40°C and 42°C are severe heatwave and temperature of above 42°C is very severe heatwave."

The weather expert said earlier, the western and northern regions -- Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur of Bangladesh are considered heatwave-prone areas. Some south-western parts of Barisal division and Dhaka division experienced heatwave, he continued.

"Since the 90s, days of heatwave have been increasing alarmingly in Bangladesh giving a clear signal that the country may face prolonged heatwave in future . . . Simultaneously heatwave is spreading across the country," Mallik added.

"Once, heatwave was confined in the western, northern and central parts of Bangladesh. But this year the entire country is witnessing heatwave. It means weather pattern in Bangladesh has changed drastically extending heatwave coverage areas with its intensity," he added.

According to the BMD data, 18 days of heatwave were recorded between April 13 and 14 in Dhaka in 1999, 13 days of heatwave were posted in Dhaka in May in 2004 and 18 days, 19 days, 20 days of heatwave in Jessore in 2014, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

The BMD also added that 13, 10, 17 days and 13 days of heatwave were reported in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2022 in Rajshahi respectively while 19 and 23 days of heatwave in 2014 and 2019 respectively in Chuadanga.

"Khulna and Rajshahi divisions bore the brunt of the heatwave as maximum temperatures above 40°C were recorded in most weather stations at the beginning of last month," Bazlur Rashid, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

"Finally, Khulna division recorded heavy rainfall since Monday while another hardest-hit Rajshahi region received little rainfall on May 6," the meteorologist forecasted rainfall is likely to occur in Rashahi and Khulna divisions.

Jessore and Chuadanga experienced highest temperature in almost every day since the sweltering heatwave blasted the country since the onset of the summer this year sending mercury as high as nearly 44°C.

The year's highest temperature of 43.8°C was recorded in the southwestern district of Jessore on April 30 while the second highest temperature of 43.7°C was recorded in another south-western district of Chuadanga.

Echoing the comments of Tariful Newaz Kabir, BMD meteorologist said when the entire Bangladesh is grappling with a brutal heatwave since April 1 setting all-time record of prolonged heatwave days, much of the country witnessed significant rainfall with thunderstorms.

Rainfalls of three consecutive two days have brought much needed relief bringing down average temperature by 3-4°C across the country, Monwar said adding mercury has dipped significantly at some weather stations up to six degrees Celsius meaning very cool weather is prevailing almost entire country.

Unlike previous month of April, residents will get respite from blistering heatwave throughout the month of May as mercury will maintain the tolerable temperature with impact of rainfall and thunderstorms, the BMD meteorologist added.

According to the weather bulletin issued by BMD on Tuesday, Dhaka city and its adjacent districts recorded a significant amount of rainfall, he said adding: "The Met Office recorded 97mm at Madaripur, 63mm at Gopalganj,”

The country's highest rainfall was recorded in Feni with 130mm while 118mm were recorded in Chittagong, 70mm at Swandip, 57mm at Sitakunda, 89mm at Chandpur, 33mm at Bandarban, 75mm at Khulna, 67mm at Sathkhira, 25mm at Jessore, 75mm at Barisal, 45mm at Patuakhali, 80mm at Khepupara, 69mm at Bhola, 63mm at Sylhet, the bulletin added.

Monwar said after mid-May, mild to moderate heatwave will sweep some regions including Khulna and Rajshahi and "We are expecting Bangladesh will not face deadly heatwave like the month of April."

Mallik suggested avoiding to stay outdoors during the hailstorm as intensity of hailstorms is increasing accompanied with frequent lightning impacted by climate change, which are largely responsible for casualties.