PM asks public representatives to fulfill people's expectations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the public representatives to work to fulfill people's expectations as she administered oath to newly elected Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique Shyamol.

"Keep in mind the needs of the people and work to fulfill their expectations accordingly," Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon quoted her as saying at the oath-taking ceremony at her office.

In a media briefing, Moon said the prime minister also emphasized coordination at the local level to accomplish responsibility.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam and PM’s Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the oath-taking ceremony at the PMO.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the function.

Abu Bakar Siddique Shyamol won the Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman by-election held on April 3.