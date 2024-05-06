Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

PM asks public representatives to fulfill people's expectations

  • ‘Keep in mind the needs of the people’
  • Administers oath to newly elected Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad chairman
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairs the Cabinet meeting held at her office in Dhaka on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Photo: PID
Update : 06 May 2024, 04:04 PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the public representatives to work to fulfill people's expectations as she administered oath to newly elected Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique Shyamol.

"Keep in mind the needs of the people and work to fulfill their expectations accordingly," Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon quoted her as saying at the oath-taking ceremony at her office.

In a media briefing, Moon said the prime minister also emphasized coordination at the local level to accomplish responsibility.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam and PM’s Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the oath-taking ceremony at the PMO.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the function.

Abu Bakar Siddique Shyamol won the Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman by-election held on April 3.

Topics:

Sheikh Hasina
Read More

PM Hasina: Army now has public trust as it stands by people

PM Hasina opens new army establishments in Dhaka Cantonment

Minister: Dhaka-Jessore rail line to be inaugurated within 2 months

UN unanimously adopts Bangladesh’s resolution on culture of peace

Bangladesh wants UK on its side to end war in Gaza

'Who will replace me if I am ousted?'

Latest News

No place to pray for Bangladeshi Muslims in Italian city

CU to start conducting doping tests for freshers

DGHS: Heatstroke claimed 15 lives in 2 weeks

Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games

Md Omar Faruk Khan joins NRB Bank as AMD

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x