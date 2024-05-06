Upazila polls: Assets of chairmen grew more than MPs in 5 years

The assets of Upazila Parishad chairmen have increased more than MPs in their last five-year tenure, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has said.

The wealth of an upazila chairman has increased by more than 4,200%, although the increase in the wealth of MPs is the highest at 3,065%.

Besides, the movable assets of upazila chairmen have also increased in five years.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) made the statements at a press conference at its Dhanmondi office in the capital on Monday.

TIB Outreach and Communication Division Director Mohammad Touhidul Islam presented the keynote paper at the press conference.

Of the 1,606 candidates in the first phase of the upcoming sixth Upazila Parishad election, 117 candidates have assets worth Tk1 crore, which is 7% of the total aspirants.

The rest of the 93% of the candidates have assets worth below Tk1 crore.

According to the TIB research, overall 40% of the candidates have shown income below Tk3.5 lakh. Only 10% of the candidates have shown an income of more than Tk16.5 lakh.

The number of candidates owning assets over Tk1 crore has doubled this time.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said: "It is the responsibility of the Election Commission, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to look into the abnormal increase in wealth of the candidates of the upazila election.”

In the first phase, 13 relatives of ministers and MPs are contesting in the upazila election. A total of 26 candidates were elected uncontested for the posts of chairman, vice-chairman and woman vice-chairman, he added

The Upazila Parishad elections will proceed in four phases, with 152 upazilas in the first phase on Wednesday. Of the upazilas, elections to 22 upazilas will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and 130 on ballot papers.

The second phase will be held on May 23, the third phase on May 29, and the fourth phase on June 5.