Education Minister: Schools would remain open on Fridays if needed

  • Educational institutions reopened on Sunday
  • Step may be taken to compensate for heatwave closure
Students refill their bottles to hydrate on a hot summer day, at a school in Dhaka on April 28, 2024, amid the ongoing heatwave. Photo: AFP
Update : 05 May 2024, 02:59 PM

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said schools would remain open on Fridays if needed to fill the learning deficit caused by the additional closure due to the heatwave. 

The education minister said this on Sunday on the verified account of the Ministry of Education on Facebook.

Recently, educational institutions were closed for about two weeks due to the ongoing severe heatwave. In January, the institutions were closed for some days due to cold. 

"We now have 185 school days in a year. Of these, 20 days have been kept for evaluation of the new curriculum. If the school workdays are reduced further, classes will be taken on Fridays if necessary,” the Facebook post read.

Screen capture of the post made by the education ministry. Photo: Facebook/Ministry of Education, Bangladesh

The Ministry of Education has ordered to open all educational institutions across Bangladesh from Sunday.

The order was made to continue academic activities in all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutes of the country, as the temperature has decreased.

However, no assembly will be held in any institution before the beginning of classes.

Besides, students are not allowed to participate in any educational activities outside the class.

This decision was informed in a press release sent by the Ministry of Education on Saturday afternoon.

On the other hand, classes will be held according to the new schedule as the declared holiday is over on Sunday in all primary schools across the country.

The educational institutions were kept close considering the intense heat due to heatwave across the country.

Topics:

SchoolHeatwaveMohibul Hasan Chowdhury MP
