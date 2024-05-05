Sunday, May 05, 2024

PM Hasina opens new army establishments in Dhaka Cantonment

  • 14-storey AFIP Bhaban is equipped with modern laboratory
  • Sena Prangan constructed for organizing national and international-level events
File image: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairs the Cabinet meeting held at her office in Dhaka on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Photo: PID
Update : 05 May 2024, 12:18 PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday opened the newly constructed Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Bhaban and Sena Prangan (Army Central Auditorium) Bhaban in Dhaka Cantonment.

She unveiled the name plaques of the multi-storey AFIP Bhaban and Sena Prangan Bhaban in Dhaka Cantonment.

The premier entered AFIP Bhaban by cutting a ribbon and visited different facilities installed in the new structure. AFIP Commandant Major General Dr Nishat Jubaida highlighted the main features and facilities of the new Bhaban to the prime minister.

In 2019, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the project titled “Extension and Modernization of the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP)” in order to fulfill the growing demand for pathology services. The project is being implemented before the stipulated time of December 2024.

The 14-storey AFIP Bhaban is equipped with a modern laboratory where the latest technology like next-generation sequencing, automated microbial identification system, transmission electron microscope and multi-headed microscope were installed to ensure international standard services.

The Health and Family Welfare Minister Prof Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, among others, were present.

Then the prime minister went to inaugurate Sena Prangan and entered the new structure by cutting a ribbon.

The army central auditorium, Sena Prangan, has been constructed for organizing various national and international-level events like important meetings, seminars and social events.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and high army officers were present.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaArmy
