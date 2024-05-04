Govt mulls providing incentives for environmental journalism

Incentives will be provided for environmental journalism, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat has said.

"Information is often mixed with misinformation. The government is working to ensure full freedom of the media. I am working on the Mass Media Employees Bill. We will sit with two representatives from each organization and try to pass the bill by placing it in parliament as soon as possible,” the state minister said.

He made the comments at a discussion organized by the Editors' Council marking World Press Freedom Day at the National Press Club on Saturday.

Editors' Council President and the Editor of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam presided over the discussion while Editors' Council General Secretary and Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud moderated it.

Newspaper Owners' Association (Noab) President AK Azad, Dhaka Tribune Editor Zafar Sobhan, Bhorer Kagoj Editor and Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Daily Inqilab Editor AMM Bahauddin, among others, were present at the discussion.

In his comments, Arafat added: “Environmental protection is important as well as development. I am not in favour of protecting the environment where development will be hampered. I think we need balance.”

Referring to the Padma Bridge project, he highlighted its multifaceted purpose, stating that the bridge serves not only as a means of transportation but also as a tool for poverty alleviation.

"Development extends beyond mere construction of projects. It encompasses advancements in education, healthcare, communication systems, and the economy," he added.

Mohammad Ali Arafat further added that those who work to protect the environment are friends. And so are journalists.

“We are not always 100% right. Over the past 15 years, we have accomplished a great deal, but it is not without its fair share of mistakes. We welcome constructive criticism. Non-journalistic practices are harming the core of journalism,” he said.

Dhaka Tribune Editor Zafar Sobhan said: “I think the great advantage of this issue we have chosen to focus on today -- environment, environmental journalism and the challenges we are facing as a journalistic community here in Bangladesh is that this subject should be uncontroversial. There are many controversial issues, which bring the government, the opposition, and civil society into conflict with one another, but the environment should not and is not one of these.”

He further said people who live in Bangladesh have a very good sense of environmental protection, conservation, preservation, recycling, and living in harmony with the environment.

He added that this is a very basic level part of Bangladesh’s culture.

“As a low-lying deltaic country, with 170 million people, Bangladesh is absolutely on the front lines. There's no country with more people who are vulnerable to climate change than we are here in Bangladesh. And as such, it really puts us in the lead in this fight. And I feel that Bangladesh is indeed in many ways taking the lead. This is somewhere in which we can actually lead the world,” he added.

“So with this in mind, certainly this is something that all of us in the journalistic community, but beyond the journalistic community, all of us in Bangladesh should take very seriously. This is climate change, climate challenge is the battle, is the challenge for the 21st century. Let Bangladesh take the lead in this.” he added

Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Syeda Rizwana Hasan said: "Media is a collaborative friend of the government. Social change is never easy. If we want to move beyond capitalism, and in harmony with nature -- then it will take time. There is no alternative to the media. I think journalists need to practice more. To protect our map and the country, Bangladesh's environmental journalists need to be more organized.”

Shyamal Dutta, general secretary of the National Press Club, said: "Many of the environment-destroyers in Bangladesh own media outlets. Most of them own multiple TV channels, and newspapers. Today, if someone is going to report on the environment, the biggest obstacle will be created by the owners. Still, we have to move forward.”

He later quoted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina saying that if the amount being spent on the war was used to protect the environment, it would be useful.

AK Azad, president of the Newspaper Owners' Association (Noab), and publisher of Samakal, said: "Two journalists of my newspaper were killed. Some environmental journalists have 13 cases against them.”

He later talked about the risks journalists face, particularly in the suburban areas where engaging with local influencers is often necessary for news coverage. “The government should create proper accountability in the concerned departments. Then I think it will help realize the vision of Bangabandhu's Bangladesh.”

Later, pointing to State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam said the Digital Security Act (DSA) has been repealed but its victims are still in jail.

“It does not seem to be consistent. The DSA may have been repealed, but there are still nine laws that adversely affect journalists,” he said.

Mahfuz Anam said there was no law for journalists in Bangladesh and urged the state minister to enact one or issue a statement.

“Whether it is an act or a statement, let it ensure an environment based on information and objectivity, where no one can lay a hand on journalists,” he added.

Pinaki Roy, chief reporter of The Daily Star, delivered the introductory speech on the theme at the beginning of the discussion.

At this time, he raised various issues related to the environment.