Reporters for Rail and Road forms new committee

Md Anowar Hossain, special correspondent of Prothom Alo and Tawhidul Islam, senior reporter of Dainik Amader Shomoy, have been elected as president and general secretary respectively of Reporters for Rail and Road (RRR) for next two years.

They were elected at the first annual general meeting of RRR held at a restaurant in the capital on Friday.

Other office bearers of executive committee are: Vice president Partha Sarothi Das (Protidiner Sangbad); joint secretary Shepon Habib (Dainik Jugantor); finance secretary Shahin Akhter (New Age); organising secretary Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary (The Daily Star); office, publicity and publication secretary Md Tawfikul Islam (The Daily Sun); training and research secretary Tarek Sikder (Boishakhi TV); executive members Munima Sultana (The Financial Express); Rajib Ahamod (Dainik Samakal); and Ebrahim Mahmud Akash ( Dainik Janakantha).

Besides, a five-member cell was formed for research and publication.

Led by Shamim Rahman (Bonik Barta), other members of the cell are Sajib Chandra Ghosh (Dainik Kaler Kantho); Alamin Hossain Sojol (Independent TV); Tawfiqul Islam (The Daily Sun); and Tareq Sikder (Boshakhi TV).

A three-member team led by RRR's senior member Md Ismail Ali conducted the election. Two other members were Rajib Ahamod and Sajib Chandra Ghosh.

Before the election, finance secretary Shahin Akhter and general secretary Tawhidul Islam of the outgoing executive committee placed their reports which were approved in voice vote. Almost all the members of the organisation were present at the program.

Established in March last year, Reporters for Rail and Road also known as RRR is a platform of Dhaka-based professional and working reporters who report on roads, railways, communication infrastructures and transport related sectors for reputed national dailies, television channels, radio stations and online news portals.