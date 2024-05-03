Saturday, May 04, 2024

Chief Justice for govt efforts to protect near-extinct Kharia language

  • The government urged to establish Kharia language learning centre through Kharia alphabetization
  • The last two Kharia speaking persons in Bangladesh meet the chief justice
File image of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan . Photo: Collected
Update : 03 May 2024, 06:21 PM

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on Friday called for government efforts to protect the near-extinct Kharia language.

"Bangla is our state language, but different people have different mother tongues here. Though the government has already taken some steps to protect the Kharia language, it should expedite its efforts in this regard," the chief justice said while talking to newsmen at Bangladesh Tea Research Institute in Moulvibazar.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan urged the government to establish Kharia language learning centre through Kharia alphabetization by setting up contacts with Indian regions where the language is still in use.

Earlier in the day, Christina Kerkatta and her sister Veronica Kerkatta, the last two Kharia speaking persons in Bangladesh, from Rajghat tea garden of Srimangal called on the chief justice. The two sisters' parents came from Ranchi, India, and settled here in Bangladesh.

Chief Justice
