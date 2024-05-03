SSC, equivalent exam results on May 12

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on May 12.

The results and statistics will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 10am at her official residence Ganabhaban that day, said MA Khair, the public relations officer of the Ministry of Education.

The SSC and equivalent exams for 2024 started on February 15.

Some 20,24,192 students appeared in the examinations under eleven education boards.



This year's SSC and equivalent written exams concluded on March 12. The practical exams ended on March 20.