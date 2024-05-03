Friday, May 03, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

SSC, equivalent exam results on May 12

  • Results to be handed over to PM Hasina
  • Some 20,24,192 students appeared in the examinations this year
SSC examinees preparing for the exam at Azimpur Government Girls School and College in Dhaka on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2024, 01:24 PM

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on May 12.

The results and statistics will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 10am at her official residence Ganabhaban that day, said MA Khair, the public relations officer of the Ministry of Education.

The SSC and equivalent exams for 2024 started on February 15. 

Some 20,24,192 students appeared in the examinations under eleven education boards.
 
This year's SSC and equivalent written exams concluded on March 12. The practical exams ended on March 20.

Topics:

SSCSSC ExamSSC Result
Read More

SSC results to be published in the second week of May

New curriculum: Say goodbye to rote learning and traditional tests

2 invigilators suspended over SSC question paper leak in Jamalpur

SSC exams: 2 examinees expelled for adopting unfair means in Comilla

SSC exams: 19,359 candidates absent on first day

Over 2 million students sitting for SSC, equivalent exams Thursday

Latest News

Met office again issues heatwave alert for next 48-hour

Traffic movement resumes in Rangamati after 8 hours

BNP now distributes leaflets to boycott Upazila Parishad polls

ADB keen to work together with Bangladesh on impactful projects

Gazipur train derailment: 2 BGB platoons deployed to help with rescue work

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x