Several injured, bogies derailed as two trains collide in Gazipur

Several people were injured in a head-on collision between a Tangail commuter and a freight train at Joydebpur Railway Junction in Gazipur.

The incident took place at around 10:50am on Friday.

At least six bogies were derailed during the incident, said Joydebpur Railway Station Master Hanif Mia.

The Tangail commuter train, which left for Dhaka, collided head-on with the oil-laden freight train leaving Dhaka, he said.

The station master added that a rescue train was on its way.

No passengers were trapped inside the train and the cause of the accident could not be ascertained yet.

Members of the fire service and railway police are inspecting the train involved in the accident.

At least seven of the injured passengers were taken to a local hospital by the Fire Service and Civil Service.

Meanwhile, train communication between Dhaka and the northwestern regions has been snapped since the accident.

Masud Sarwar, station manager of Kamalapur Railway Station, said trains will run on the route later in the afternoon.

Witnesses said the accident occurred due to the lineman's lack of proper clearance.