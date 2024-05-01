Quader: BNP itself responsible for breaking party

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has commented that BNP is responsible for its own downfall.

Awami League does not want to break the BNP, said the Awami League leader, adding that BNP itself is responsible for breaking the party.

"We do not want to destroy the BNP, nor do we desire their disintegration. They will be responsible for their own collapse. With so many enemies within, there is no need for external enemies to destroy the BNP," he said while addressing an event in Dhaka on Wednesday marking May Day.

Mentioning that there are many internal issues within BNP, Obaidul Quader said: "There is no unity among their leaders. Anyone they dislike is called an agent of the government. Leaders blame each other and fight amongst themselves."

Obaidul Quader also said that the stain of worker's blood is in BNP's hands.

"They (BNP leaders) do not have the strength of the waging movement. Movement requires people. People are not with them. The blood stains of August 15 and August 21 are in their hands. The stain of labourer's blood is in their hands. If they come back to power, they will make a pool of blood," he said.

Quader said the people of this country will not forgive those who had closed the Adamjee Jute Mills. While Sheikh Hasina is a worker-friendly prime minister as he raised minimum wages of labourers to Tk12,500.

Calling upon the workers to be united, Quader said: " What the leader (Sheikh Hasina) has done, will do more in the future (for the betterment of the workers). Do not create enmity by quarreling among yourselves".

An evil force, he said, is hatching a conspiracy to destroy the garment industry by instigating its workers. "Everyone should be united to face the conspiracy in the greater interest of the nation," he said.