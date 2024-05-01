Flash flood alerts issued for northeastern districts

In response to the imminent threat of flash floods in the north and northeastern regions of Bangladesh, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) has issued alerts and recommendations for local communities.

The FFWC, managed by the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and the Department of Disaster Management, is closely monitoring the situation and advising on precautionary measures.

According to recent reports, water levels in rivers in the northeastern districts are rapidly rising, posing a risk of flash floods in several areas. Vulnerable districts including Netrakona, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, and Moulvibazar will experience swift inundation as rivers overflow their banks.

Over the next 48 hours, districts along the northeastern border, including Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, and Habiganj, are likely to face significant water inflows, breaching pre-monsoon levels. Residents are advised to take immediate precautions and be prepared for potential evacuations.

To stay informed, residents can access real-time updates and flood forecasts through the BWDB Flood App and the FFWC website at www.fwc.gov.bd and www.ffwc.gov.bd/flashflood. Additionally, emergency hotlines are available at 1090 (toll-free) and 01841-002299 for rapid response coordination.

The BWDB and relevant authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and follow official guidelines to ensure their safety and the safety of their communities.