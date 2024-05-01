Wednesday, May 01, 2024

PM Hasina: Govt steps brought unemployment down to 3%

  • ‘Unemployment rate has decreased due to govt's various initiatives
  • Cheques were distributed among  poor workers
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses an event on May Day in Dhaka on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Photo: PMO
Update : 01 May 2024, 05:02 PM

The number of unemployed people in Bangladesh is only 3% of the total population, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday.

She provided the figure matter while speaking at a program in observance of the May Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

She said that the unemployment rate has decreased due to the government's various initiatives for the expansion of education and jobs.

“We are giving free books and we are also providing technical education and vocational training to enabling youth of the country competent  for employment,” she said. 

She said that the government has opened up the private sector on a large scale to increase employment. 

“Today our unemployment rate is down to 3% which was about 2/3 times more,” she said.

She also said the government has established Karmasangsthan Bank.

 “Any youth can take loan there without collateral. They can do their own business with that and we have created that opportunity,” she said. 

Briefly describing the government measures for expansion of education and employment opportunities , she said that her government is giving text books free of cost alongside arranging vocational and technical training to build skilled manpower.

A video documentary on the May Day was screened at the function.

Cheques were distributed among the poor workers from the Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation at the program. 

A colourful cultural function was also held by the workers, and the prime minister enjoyed it.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaMay Day
