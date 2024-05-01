Wednesday, May 01, 2024

24th death anniversary of Maj Gen Abdul Mannan Siddiqui Thursday

  • Former former home minister and public works minister  
  • Died on May 2 in 2000
  • Serves as the master general of the ordinance and quarter master general in Bangladesh Army
Former home minister and public works minister Major General Abdul Mannan Siddiqui
Update : 01 May 2024, 01:11 AM

The 24th death anniversary of former home minister and public works minister Major General Abdul Mannan Siddiqui will be observed on Thursday.

He died on May 2 in 2000.

Abdul Mannan Siddiqui served as the master general of the ordinance and quarter master general in Bangladesh Army, said a press release.

He oversaw the modernization of the National Baitul Mukarram Mosque as well as renovation and extension of the central Shahid Minar and National Memorial when he was a public works minister during 1982-83.

Abdul Mannan Siddiqui also was the founding chairman of Pheonix Insurance Company.

death anniversary
