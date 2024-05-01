24th death anniversary of Maj Gen Abdul Mannan Siddiqui Thursday

The 24th death anniversary of former home minister and public works minister Major General Abdul Mannan Siddiqui will be observed on Thursday.
He died on May 2 in 2000.
Abdul Mannan Siddiqui served as the master general of the ordinance and quarter master general in Bangladesh Army, said a press release.
He oversaw the modernization of the National Baitul Mukarram Mosque as well as renovation and extension of the central Shahid Minar and National Memorial when he was a public works minister during 1982-83.
Abdul Mannan Siddiqui also was the founding chairman of Pheonix Insurance Company.