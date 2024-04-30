May Day: President, PM Hasina greet working people

The historic May Day will be observed on Tuesday in Bangladesh and elsewhere across the world in a befitting manner.

The day has been observed across the globe since 1886, commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Hay Market, Chicago, in the USA, for an eight-hour working day and upholding the rights of the working people.

To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their valuable lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on May 1, 1886 and the following days.

This year's theme of the day is “Sramik-Malik Gorbo Desh, Smart Hobey Bangladesh”.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued separate messages on the eve of the historic May Day.

They extended their greetings to all working people of the world, including Bangladesh, wishing success of all programs on the occasion.

In his message, the president said that the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had fought for the rights of hard-working people throughout his life.

Bangabandhu gave state recognition to the “May Day” after independence, the head of the state said, adding that he had declared May Day a public holiday.

Bangabandhu set up a wage commission to ensure fair rights of the workers and he also announced a new salary structure for the workers, Shahabuddin said.

In 1972, under the initiative and strong leadership of Father of Nation, Bangladesh became a member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and ratified 29 conventions, including six core conventions of the ILO, he said.

Through the positive and progressive participation of workers and employers, stability and productivity in the labour sector will be enhanced, he hoped.

The underlying significance of the Great May Day is closely connected with the rights, interests and welfare of the working people, Shahabuddin mentioned.

He hoped that everyone will take responsibility in their respective fields to improve their living standards and protect their rights.

There is no alternative to ensuring the overall rights including improved working environment, good labour-employer relations, professional safety and well-being of workers in building a developed and smart Bangladesh by 2041, Shahabuddin added.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formulated a labour policy in 1972 with the aim of establishing a society free from exploitation.

He strengthened the country's economy and ensured the fair rights of the workers by nationalizing the abandoned mills, the premier said.

The present Awami League-led government is implementing various activities for the development and welfare of the working people of the country, she said.

Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been enacted by updating and modernizing the Bangladesh Labour Act to ensure safe working environment, social security and workers' welfare by maintaining goodwill and good relations between employers and workers, the premier added.

Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation has been formed to ensure the welfare of workers working in different sectors of the country, Sheikh Hasina continued.

She believed that all workers and employers will maintain good relations and devote themselves to increase national production being imbued with the ideals of the great May Day.

"We will build a developed and prosperous Sonar Bangladesh as dreamt by the father of the nation by ensuring the welfare of the working people and the overall development of the country," she added.

Both the president and the premier wished all programs undertaken on the occasion of the “Great May Day-2024” a success.

On the occasion of the Great May Day, various organizations, including the ruling party Awami League have taken elabourate programs on Tuesday.

The programs include holding workers' rallies, processions, discussions, seminars and cultural functions.

National newspapers will publish special supplements marking the day.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels will broadcast special programmes and talk shows.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has organized a discussion meeting at Bangabandhu International Conference Center here at 11am on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the event as the chief guest.

State Minister of Labour and Employment Nazrul Islam Chowdhury will preside over it.

Jatiya Sramik League will organize a workers' rally in front of the central office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue here at 3pm on Tuesday.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will attend it as the chief guest.