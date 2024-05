Shirin Pervin, director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), has been promoted to director general (DG) of the anti-graft body.

For the first time, the ACC has promoted a female officer to the post of director general.

The promotion was made in a notification signed by ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin on Tuesday.

The order was issued promoting Shirin Pervin to the post of director general in the third grade of the National Pay Scale, 2015 in public interest, the notification said.