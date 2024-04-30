Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh, IsDB sign $289.52m loan deal for rural housing project

  • Duration of this project is five years
  • Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali was present during the signing

 

Officials of Bangladesh and IsDB sign a €270.57 million deal in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia on Monday, April 29, 2024. Photo: BSS
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM

A loan agreement titled “Rural and Peri-Urban Housing Finance Project-Second Phase” amounting to €270.57 million (Approximately US$289.52 million) was signed at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) annual meeting program held in Riyadh.

The duration of this project is five years from the date of effectiveness.

The agreement was signed on Monday between the government of Bangladesh and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance and Dr Mansur Muhtar, vice president of IsDB signed the loan agreement on behalf of their respective sides, said a press release on Tuesday.

During the signing, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and IsDB Chairman Dr Muhammad Al Jasser were present there.

The project will be implemented by the Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation under the Financial Institutions Division.

The objectives of the project are to provide affordable housing loans for the construction of well-planned, sustainable and eco-friendly multi-storied residential buildings with essential amenities for the low and lower-middle-income population living in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.

As a result, the conservation of cultivable land will be possible by ensuring the optimum and best use of land through implementing this project.

Besides, it will strengthen the capacity of the House Building Finance Corporation in its house-building loan financing activities.

IsDB is one of the trusted multilateral development partners of Bangladesh and has been providing continuous support for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh since its inception in the form of grants, project loans, trade financing, private sector financing, export credit guarantees etc.

Topics:

Housing project
Read More

Anger mounts over graft in Lakshmipur ‘Bir Nibash’ project 

How are lower-income people faring in govt-built modern flats?

PM to hand over houses to 100 homeless families in Rangunia

Thousands become homeowners overnight

HC scraps verdict against Ashiyan City

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x