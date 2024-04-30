Bangladesh sees prolonged heatwave

Bangladesh is witnessing a prolonged heatwave as the met office on Tuesday forecast that a severe heatwave now sweeps over parts of the three divisions including Dhaka and a very severe heatwave scorches several north, southeast and southwestern parts of the country.

“Very severe heatwave is sweeping over Jessore, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi districts and a severe heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka division and the rest part of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions,” Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.



“Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Barisal, Rangpur and Chittagong divisions and the district of Mymensingh as the heatwave with different intensities may continue”, it said.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, said a BMD release valid for the next 72 hours from 9am on Tuesday.



The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people have died of heatstroke across the country in the last seven days, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, three people died in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday. Two were residents of Madaripur, while one hailed from Chittagong.

Among the total deceased, eight were men and two were women.