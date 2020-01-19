Kapil Sibal: Not implementing law passed by Parliament unconstitutional

Supporters attend a mass rally by Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee to protest against the new citizenship law in Siliguri on January 3, 2020 AFP

Another Congress leader Khurshid supported his statement

Congress leader and former Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal has said the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) cannot be denied when it was already passed by the Parliament.

According to PTI, he made the statement on the third day of the on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reports.

He also mentioned that not implementing the law would be unconstitutional.

Sibal said: “If the CAA is passed, no state can say 'I will not implement it.' It is not possible and is unconstitutional. You can oppose it; you can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the central government to withdraw it.

"But constitutionally, saying that I won’t implement it is going to be problematic and will create more difficulties."

Supporting Kapil Sibal’s statement, another Congress leader Salman Khurshid said: “If the Supreme Court doesn’t interfere, it’ll remain on the statute book. If something’s on the statute book, you’ve got to obey the law, else there are consequences,” the Hindustan Times reports.

According to NDTV, Kerala became the first state to challenge the legislation as the state moved Supreme Court to declare the law “violative of the principles of equality, freedom and secularism enshrined in the Constitution.”

Since the law was approved by Parliament last month, widespread demonstrations have rocked the Hindu-majority nation.

At least 27 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with police accused of using disproportionate force in several states.

The Citizenship Amendment Act aims to provide Indian citizenship to people from six persecuted minority religious communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, except Muslims, as long as people from these communities have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.